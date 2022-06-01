Charles Stephen Coulter, a 15-year resident of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital at the age of 94.
Charlie was born June 30, 1927, in Wilsonburg, West Virginia, one of four siblings of the late Hester and James Coulter. After graduating from Belington High School in Belington, West Virginia, Charlie served as an Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller for the U.S. Air Force on Johnston Island and later as a communications specialist with the U.S. Army at its Alternative National Warning Center in Fort Richie, Maryland.
Charlie was an avid Amateur Radio Operator (license No. W4HWP), a life member of the Middletown AMVETS Post No. 9 in Middletown, Maryland, and a 60-year member of the Belington Masonic Lodge No. 125 in Belington, Maryland. Prior to living in Frederick, he was a nine-year resident of Winchester, Virginia, and then a 32-year resident of Middletown, Maryland, where he was a member of the Christ Reformed United Church of Christ.
Along with his parents and his wife, Elizabeth Ann Coulter, Charlie was predeceased by his brother, John Coulter; and his sister, Myrtle Leary.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Margaret Tingler (Chesterfield, Virginia); stepson, Allen Kenneth Legge Jr. (Raleigh NC); step-grandson, Troy Legge (Charlotte, North Carolina); Troy’s mother, Gayla Legge (Raleigh, North Carolina); and step-granddaughters, Anna and Lauren Legge, and their mother, Julie Shinabery (Marvin, North Carolina).
In addition to his survivors, Charlie will be missed by close friends Carolyn Legge, Mike Ferrell, Fran Stup and Hillal Eastburn.
Charlie will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Ann, in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.