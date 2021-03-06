Charles Stup

Charles William “Bill” Stup, 71, of Frederick, went to heaven unexpectedly on March 1, 2021. Born Jan. 1, 1950, in Frederick, he was the son of the late C. Edgar and Anna Lakin Stup.
Bill is survived by sisters, Patsy Wiles-Bowers (Jim), Judi Kummell and Terri Grimm (John); special nieces and nephew, Kacie Grimm, Morgan Barger (Brody), Lexie Grimm, Stephanie Shaffer and Joey Page (Nikki); and great-niece, Paisley. He will also be missed by his many cousins, especially Glenn and Martha. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Tommy Wiles and John Kummell; and nephew Alan Wiles.
Bill will be greatly missed by his special, longtime companion, Sharon Orwig; Sharon’s parents, Reba and Joe Burrier; and Sharon’s family of Charlie, Kristina, Kim and Luke. He was Pappy to Josie, Isaac and Evan.
Bill was a Walkersville High School graduate and was employed by E.J. Iron Works of Finksburg for many years. He was a member of Glade United Church of Christ and a board member of the Glade Cemetery, as well as a member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department, Kiwanis Club, National Black Angus Association, and Chapter 39 IH Antique Tractor Club.
Bill was an avid fan of Duke basketball, the Baltimore Orioles and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved farming, gardening and being outdoors. He spent many hours doing just that on his farm in Clearville, Pennsylvania. Bill also enjoyed butchering, and his country ham was loved by many. Bill will always be remembered for his lending hand and his homemade potato chips.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2021, at Glade United Church of Christ in Walkersville, Maryland. Social Distancing will be practiced.
