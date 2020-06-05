Charles Edward Taylor, 78, of Middletown, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Donna J. Taylor.
Born in McCoole, MD, on Nov. 6, 1941, he was a son of the late Edward and Rebecca Iser Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a contract computer specialist with the federal government and had received his B.S. and Master’s degrees. He was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church, was a U.S. Navy veteran and also a talented artist.
He is survived by two children Christina Elaine Boord, Severna Park and Christopher Edward Taylor of Fairbanks, Alaska and four grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown on Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Ken Dunnington officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Court, Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
