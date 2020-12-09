Charles Thomas

Charles Brosius Thomas passed away in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2020, at York Hospital in Pennsylvania. Surrounded by his loved ones, his passing was peaceful. He was beloved by each community he touched. His kindness, mirth, and vitality profoundly impacting all those who had the good fortune to know him.
Charles graduated from Frederick High School in 1953, from University of Maryland (where he picked up a lasting love of the Terps) in 1957, and from George Washington University in 1971 as a Master of Marketing.
Charles had a high regard for learning and even went on to teach in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania in his later life (2000-2020), where he won both professional accolades and the adoration of his students.
Long before then, however, Charles — along with Charles’ wife, Sally; his brother, George Leicester Thomas III; and George’s wife, Maureen — bought a small fish hatchery, and transformed it into a water gardening giant. Introducing an emphasis on waterlilies and gardening, Charles rejuvenated the industry and ignited an international phenomenon. President of Lilypons from September 1, 1975 until his retirement on December 31, 1998, Charles also founded the International Waterlily and Water Garden Society in 1984 and wrote four books on water gardening between 1988 and 1997. His personal life was equally vibrant.
Born on September 19, 1935 to George Leicester Thomas Jr., and Virginia Brosius Thomas, Charles was the younger brother of George Leicester Thomas III.
As a young man, Charles fell deeply in love with Sally Smith. The two were married on December 26, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church in Buckeystown and traveled to Fort Campbell, where Charles was stationed by the U.S. Army Artillery. He served there as an E5 sergeant at discharge after two years of drafted service (an unheard of accomplishment) and a champion marksman and head of the artillery center. He was called back to serve for another year in 1961 because he was an artillery specialist and they needed someone with his skill and background at the time, before finally returning to Frederick.
Over the years, four amazing daughters were born: Margaret, Virginia, Victoria, and Elizabeth. Through them, Charles counted 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren at the time of his passing.
After his retirement from Lilypons, Charles and Sally moved to Blue Ridge Summit, PA, where he rapidly became a pillar of the community, building yet another legacy as a wise and caring teacher to the youth of nearby Waynesboro.
Charles was widely admired for his vision, acumen, and wisdom, which allowed him to build a lasting legacy; he was beloved for his playful and exuberant spirit, which made him immortal in the memories of all those who knew him.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hagerstown. Burial will be private in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Buckeystown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com