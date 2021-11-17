Charles Timothy Welte, 50 Aug 31, 1971 — Nov 15, 2021 Charles Timothy Welte, 50, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Select LTAC in Camp Hill, PA.
Born Tuesday, August 31, 1971 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Frank August Welte III and the late Marion E. (Krantz) Welte.
Tim graduated from Frederick High School in 1990. Tim was employed at Fort Detrick in Frederick, MD for the past 23 years. Tim loved fishing, drawing, grilling, gardening and his dog Heath. He was a man of many talents. Tim’s greatest joy was spending time with his three sons and telling them stories; teaching them about fishing, woodworking, cooking/grilling, crafting, watching movies and eating popcorn was a favorite Friday night routine.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years Lisa May Welte; three sons, C. Titus Welte 10, E. Darius Welte 8, and M. Jaimus Welte 6, all of Hagerstown, MD; two brothers, his twin, Chester Thomas Welte of Middletown, MD and Frank August Welte IV, of Hagerstown, MD.
Memorial services will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with the Pastor Todd Westphal officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
Interment will be private.
