Charles (Tony) Cecil Elliott, 68, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on March 5, 2020 at his residence in Frederick, Maryland.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ann Elliott. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Joyce Holderfield and brothers James Houston Farmer, Harry Joe Elliott, and Robert Steve Elliott. Born on January 8, 1952 in Grundy, VA, he was the son of the late Margaret Pauline Elliott of Frederick, Maryland.
He is also survived by his two children, Brian Elliott, and Jamie Baker; six grandchildren, Andrew Elliott, Nathan Elliott, Nicholas Elliott, Samuel Elliott, Patrick Elliott, and Emily Baker, one great-grandchild, Ariella Elliott.
A private memorial service is planned.