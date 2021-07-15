Charles Wade Hampton died at home on June 16, 2021 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Rev. L. Wade and Deborah Hampton.
Charlie served in the Navy aboard the Gilmore. His extensive membership with the Masons included being a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner, Knight Templar, and Associate Grand Guardian of Jobs Daughters. He was also a member of Concordia Blue Lodge #13, Eastern Star and Maryland York Rite College #58.
His wife, Margo Rich Hampton lives in Towson. His remaining sibling is Barbara Collins of Spring Ridge, Frederick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Church Of The Transfiguration in Braddock Heights on July 17 at 10 AM.