Charles Wars Sr.

Charles Robert Wars Sr., age 97, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1922, to the late Robert and Maria Wars. He was the husband of the late Edith Leakins Wars, of Frederick, Maryland.
He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Charles R. Wars, Jr. (Kathleen), E. Leakins Wars (Ronnelle — deceased), Wayne W. Wars (Pamela), Byron E. Foreman, Sr. (Marilyn) and Darrell Davis (Patricia); grandchildren, Raynard, Dawn, Ulesia, Nicholas, Nicole, Keona (DZ), Noah, Tieray, Elise, Leanne (Charles), Deanna (Wayne), Byron Jr., Marvin (Patricia), Michelle, Thomas III/Turk (Renata), Donnie, Thomas, Tara, Bridgette, Monica, Lauren and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Raya, Shannon, Camari, Drew, Brandon, Nina, Zoi, Zion, Zaylah, Khori Amore, Dayna, Ariele, Alishia, Marvin Jr., Thomas, Gerald, Frankie, Amira, DeJuan, Thomas IV, Micah, Damien and Draya; and great-great grandson, Jayce.
He was preceded in death by all of his daughters, Edith Maria Wars Thompson (Vance—deceased), Erminie Ruth Wars, Elaine Denise Wars Overs (Timothy—deceased) and Alcyone Carter Butts (Milton); two sons, David Carter and Thomas B. Foreman Jr.; his brothers and sisters, Thurston, Luzon, Margretta, Virgie, William, Bernadine, Hyland, Yetta, Roberta and “Baby Girl.”
Service details can be found at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.