Charles Wolf

Charles Edward Wolf, 67, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct, 10, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
He was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Frederick, Maryland, the middle child of Cyrus Wolf and Miriam Kepler Wolf.
Charlie was high school class president while excelling in band, track and soccer. After graduating from Frederick Community College with an associate degree, he moved to North Carolina, where he shared his love of the outdoors as a youth camp counselor. Returning to Middletown, Maryland, for a 10-year class reunion, he met his wife, Jeanne Lutz, whom he married in 1983. For the next 45 years, Charlie used his charismatic personality as a successful RV salesmen and manager. After his retirement in 2019, he enjoyed his passion of knife-making, perfecting his craft and acting as VP of the William F. Moran Knife Foundation.
Charlie’s greatest ability in life was the connection he could make with a complete stranger. Charlie’s life was dedicated to supporting others and sharing his faith in everything he did. He was a devoted husband of 37 years. As a father, he was caring and always present. He helped coach his son’s sports, planned cross-country family trips, and was encouraging every step of the way. As a grandfather, he was even better. He was always happy to teach, support and play with his grandchildren in whatever way was needed.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Jeanne Wolf; brother, Dale Wolf; brother, Darrell Wolf; son, Chase Wolf; son, Nick Wolf; and grandchildren, Xander and Rowan Wolf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Miriam.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday (10/15/21) and 10 a.m. Saturday (10/16/21) at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Smithsburg, Maryland. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Smithsburg, Maryland. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. The family welcomes family and friends to a reception at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.