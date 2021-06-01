Charles Wolfe

Mr. Charles Richard “Rick” Wolfe, 89, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Rosemary Angel Wolfe. Born in Sandy Spring on Aug. 31, 1931, he was a son of the late Harry H. Jr. and Mary Rose Clagett Wolfe. He grew up on his parents’ “farmette” in Bethesda.
Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to shipping out to Korea, he had the unique experience of witnessing the nuclear bomb tests at Yucca Flat, Nevada.
For most of his career, he was very active in all aspects of the real estate business. He worked for Kettler Brothers Inc., where he was awarded as a million dollar agent. He was involved with the development of many Frederick County farms and was a partner of Wolfe Matan Sheehan Realty, with 13 offices and over 300 agents in five states at its peak. After buying out the partners, he later sold the business to Rocky Mackintosh and family.
He developed the first Roy Rogers and Dunkin Donuts on Route 40 with Pete Plamondon and Marriott. He served for 12 years (four times as chairman) of the Maryland Real Estate Commission and was a past president of the National Association of Real Estate License Law Officials. He was a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Potomac, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a board member and past president of Heartly House. He was the youngest member of the board of directors of Montgomery Banking and Trust and was vice chairman of Community Savings and Loan.
Rick was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, and his other memberships included the American Legion and the VFW. He loved the sport of golf and started a weekly group of players for whom he arranged play at most of the areas golf courses. Rick had a unique enthusiasm for life, and his other passions included gardening, cooking, entertaining others and sailing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Charles R. “Chuck” Wolfe Jr., of Brunswick, and Maryrose Reed and husband David, of Frederick; brother, Walter Wolfe, of Clarksburg; sister, Rosemary Stewart and husband Charlie, of Frederick; grandchildren, Jacob, Mary Lynn, Neva, Kathleen, Thomas and McCalah; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Margaret “Meg” Wolfe Mills; three brothers, Harry H. Wolfe III, David Wolfe and C. Anthony Wolfe; and sister, Cecilia Wolfe.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second St., Frederick. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Charles R. Wolfe Heartly House Scholarship Fund, c/o The Community Foundation, 312 East Church St., Frederick, MD 21701