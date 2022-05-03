Charles Wynne

Charles William “Bill” Wynne, 76, of Middletown, Maryland, died March 27, 2022, at Kline Hospice House with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Nancy Wynne, his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Bill is survived by his sons, William Mitchell (Kira) and Robert Wade (Allen); and his beloved granddaughter, Kaia Grace Wynne. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Burke, of Vienna, Virginia, and brother Richard Wynne, of Northampton, Massachusetts.
Born July 10, 1945, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Bill was the son of the late H.B. “Jimmy” Wynne and the late Lillian “Dixie” (Dichtel) Wynne. He served honorably in the Virginia National Guard and was a second-generation graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Apprentice School, receiving his certification as a construction design engineer. He later completed his education at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Bill worked many years at the shipyard and later began another career with Bechtel Corp. in Frederick, designing nuclear-power facilities in Pennsylvania, Alabama and Missouri. He retired from Bechtel in 2002.
Bill enjoyed his retirement with Nancy. His focused on his family, friends and home. He had a lifelong love of trains and had a model train setup for years. Early on, he and the family enjoyed trips to the Virginia Peninsula and the Outer Banks, sharing time with their Mitchell family. Later, he and the family traveled in Europe and took many cruises throughout the Caribbean, Alaska and the Panama Canal. He especially loved cruising with Kaia Grace on the Disney ships. He enjoyed traveling with friends Betsy and Bud Starnes, and Sue and Lin Snyder, visiting many theatre and music venues. His taste in music ranged from Broadway musicals to bluegrass, and he amazed his family with his knowledge of contemporary artists.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick Street in Frederick, with visitation at noon and a service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Wynne Family Cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia, in June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Kline Hospice House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.