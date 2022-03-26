Charles Zimmerman

Charles Melvin Zimmerman, 59, of Libertytown, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Doey's House in Hagerstown. Born September 5, 1962, he was a son of the late Albert Richard and Grace Evelyn Zimmerman. Charlie was a dairy farmer nearly all his life, most recently "retiring" to haul hay and straw for local farmers. He was a hardworking, passionate man who could make anyone laugh. Charlie loved going to tractor pulls with his antique tractors and hosting farm parties in the spring and fall. Surviving is his girlfriend, Pam Swords of Libertytown, three children, Chanon Zimmerman of Frederick, Christina and Nate Gesse of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Michael Zimmerman of Myersville, one granddaughter, Aubrey Zimmerman, two sisters, Lauren Palmer and husband Gary of Smithsburg, Sue Palmer and late husband Larry of Smithsburg, and many nieces and nephews. Charlie is also preceded in death by two sisters, Sherylynne Zimmerman and Georgia Carol Barnes, and one brother Richard Carl Zimmerman. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Meritus Medical Center and Doey's House for caring for him and allowing him to pass peacefully. The family will receive friends at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main Street, Middletown on Monday, March 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and again on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Middletown VFD Activity Center, 1 Fireman's Lane, Middletown, MD, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown with lunch to follow at the Middletown VFD Activity Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to Doey's House c/o Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
- by Elizabeth Stinnette for Kitchen and Bath Shop
Going on four years of service to the community, Frederick’s Kitchen and Bath Shop makes hassle-free remodeling its No. 1 priority.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Open newsletters
These community newsletters are open to all; you do not need to be a member to sign up. (Although we hope you do join us!)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.