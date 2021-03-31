Charlie Carpenter, 78, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed away on March 26, 2021.
Born Aug. 8, 1942, in Pine Bank, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank A. and Helen M. Carpenter (nee Kerns).
After graduating from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, High School, he joined the United States Army, serving three years active duty. He then went to work as a heavy machinery operator.
He was the beloved husband of Anne Carpenter (nee Brenner) for 55 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Mark A. Carpenter, Carl R. Carpenter and Catherine M. Rose and husband Scott. Devoted grandfather of Sara Hedrick, Mark A. Carpenter Jr., Cody Evans, Brooke T. Carpenter, Charles T. Carpenter; and great-grandfather of Addison Hedrick. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Tharp.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Carpenter.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School), where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Social distancing and a mask are required at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Howard County Antique Farm Machinery Club Inc., P.O. Box 335, West Friendship Maryland, 21794.
