Charlles Thornton Sr.

Charles (Bert) C. Thornton Sr. died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. He was born June 26, 1924, in Pocomoke City, Maryland.
Bert is survived by his wife of 73 years, Emma Krabill Thornton, and three children. He was surrounded at his time of death by his son, Fred Thornton and wife Sue; his daughter, Susan Thornton; and grandson, Matthew Thornton, all of Burkittsville, Maryland. He was survived by three grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and he was closest with his two great-grandsons, Brandon and Jared Thornton, of Brunswick, Maryland.
Bert was a retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was on active duty in the Pacific during World War II and recalled to active duty for the Korean War. He was an active member of the Military Officers Association of America, Upper Potomac Chapter.
He was an Eagle Scout with Silver Palm and had a continued interest in scouting throughout his life.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, and he played trumpet in the marching and concert band. In later years, he was a bugler for Brunswick American Legion and played taps for many military funerals.
He was part of the adjunct faculty of Frederick Community College and Hood College.
He enjoyed life to the fullest and put his heart and soul in everything he did. He was always there to help when needed. Throughout his years, he enjoyed many successful business ventures: insurance, Dictaphone Corp., and with his family, he owned radio stations WTRI in Brunswick, Maryland, and WEPM/WKMZ in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A lover of history, he was a docent at Frederick Historical Society and a member of Middletown Historical Society. He was a member of the Burkittsville Ruritan Club.
Known in the business community for his gentle disposition, honesty and genuine caring, his exemplary life was lived in service of others, with love for his neighbor. Integrity, honor and respect were the characterizations of this man’s life.
No living person past or present ever made a better mint julep, so he would be pleased to have you tip a glass to his wonderful life.
As per his wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
He would be honored if you would like to make a donation in his name to either the Ruritan Club of Burkittsville, P.O. Box 424, Burkittsville, MD 21718, or Upper Potomac Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, Scholarship Fund, C/O Capt. Guy F. Everhart, 2407 Highpoint View Court, Apt. 201, Frederick, MD 21702.