Charlotte Beall

Mrs. Charlotte R. Beall, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, fell asleep in death Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick.
Born on June 4, 1928, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Hazel Irene (Whitmore) Seachrist, and she was raised by her grandfather, the late Charles A. Whitmore. In 1961, her husband, Frederick R. Beall Jr., preceded her in death.
She was a 1946 graduate of Frederick High School. Mrs. Beall was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Aug. 25, 1962, and became very active in her congregation. She was known as a trusted nanny and had an affection for children in her community. Mrs. Beall was a salesperson and retired with Eyerly’s Department Store in Frederick. She was an avid reader and gardener, and she enjoyed bird watching.
Mrs. Beall is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann and husband James M. Bowersox, of Frederick; son, Alvin F. Beall, of Ruckersville, Virginia; grandchildren, Stephanie L. Gray, Janna D. Heffner, Phillip D. Heffner, Amy V. Beall and Jeffrey M. Bowersox; great-grandchildren, Bri Swyter, Savannah Wasko, Madison Wasko, Phillip Michael Heffner, Nicole Heffner, Dan May, Jarred Gray and Jessica Gray; and several great-great-grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by her cousins, June Welsh, and Marilyn Reed and husband, Lester; and friends, Cheryl Snyder, Barbara Luthhold, Mabel Scott and numerous others.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven A. Heffner; grandchildren, Michael Haines, infant granddaughters, Suzanne and Sarah Heffner, and James Matthew Bowersox.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Monocacy Church of The Brethren’s cemetery in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, with Mr. David B. Clarke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at donate.jw.org.