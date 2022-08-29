Charlotte Beall

Mrs. Charlotte R. Beall, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, fell asleep in death Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick.

Born on June 4, 1928, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Hazel Irene (Whitmore) Seachrist, and she was raised by her grandfather, the late Charles A. Whitmore. In 1961, her husband, Frederick R. Beall Jr., preceded her in death.