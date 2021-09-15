Charlotte Katherine Britt, age 79, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, passed peacefully into her heavenly home Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends while under of the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley “John Penny” Spears Sr. and Bertie E. Vaughn Spears.
She was a member of Love Assembly of God in Berkeley Springs and Clarksburg Church of Clarksburg, Maryland, where Charlotte faithfully served Jesus. Charlotte worked as a custodian with Montgomery County Schools. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and making candy.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Terry Britt, Tommy Britt Sr., Mark Britt Sr. and his wife Carol, Sherrie Ridgley and her husband Albert, Pamela Shifflett Frost and her husband Terry and Julie Shifflett; one brother, Rhea Youlas Spears and his wife Nancy; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Sue Booth and Norma Bernice Parker; and four brothers, John Wesley Spears Jr., Earl Chester Spears, Paul Curtis Spears and James Parmer “Jimmy” Spears.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Love Assembly of God, 31 Buzzard Acres Lane, Berkeley Springs, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services take place. Pastor Dave Kidwell will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Route 522 South in Berkeley Springs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be made to the Estate of Charlotte Britt, c/o Sherrie Ridgley, 3704 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD 21773.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union St., Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.