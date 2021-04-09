Charlotte Gaither

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Charlotte Elizabeth Gaither, 87, passed away peacefully at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, Maryland, surrounded by her loving family.
Charlotte was born on March 14, 1934, to the late Charles Freeman Booth and Clara Marie (Corder) Booth. She was born and raised in Brunswick, Maryland, attended Brunswick High School and continued to live there throughout her life. She married the late Herald Donald Gaither, and they spent 35 wonderful years together. She worked as a warehouse secretary at National Geographic, where she eventually retired after 30 years. Faith Baptist Church had been a huge part of her life, and she also spent her time volunteering at the VA Hospital as well as First Baptist Church’s clothes closet, which she felt very passionate about. Charlotte also was known to love going to flea markets and yard sales.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Lee (Gaither) French and her husband Dale; son, James Phillips Gaither and wife Suzanne; grandchildren, Lynn Ann French, Jann Stockman and husband Dwayne, Donald French, Joshua Wayne Gaither and wife Bonnie and Bradley James Gaither and wife Karen; great-grandchildren, Austin Stockman, Emily Stockman, Ellen Stockman, Hayley Gaither, Jacob Gaither, Danny Gaither, Taylor French, Ashley French, Evan Gaither and Ella Gaither; as well as many close friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herald Donald Gaither; her parents, Charles and Clara Booth; as well as her brother, Charles Freeman Booth.
Funeral arrangements are being made through John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville, Road, Brunswick, MD 21716. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m Friday, April 9, 2021, with a service following at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758. Pastor Kevin Marr will officiate. Interment will follow at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 East H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716.