Charlotte Mae “Sis” Miller, 77, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born April 30, 1943, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Charles and Catherine (Murphy) Wilcom. She was a 1962 graduate of Frederick High School. Shortly after marrying her husband, Sis moved to Louisa, Virginia, where she made a home and raised her family on a small farm complete with horses, goats and chickens. In 1985, Sis moved to Grove City, Ohio, and entered the field of banking where she had notable careers with both the Huntington and 5/3 before finally retiring in 2015 at age 72. Sis loved to cook and entertain family and friends. She enjoyed horseback riding, feeding her hummingbirds and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles “Tucker” Wilcom Jr., Michael Wilcom, Louis “Weber” Wilcom and Anthony “Gump” Wilcom. Sis is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Miller; daughters, Tammy (Phil) Rollins and Jennifer Miller; granddaughter, Cassie Rollins; brothers, Jerome (Carol) Wilcom and William (Betty) Wilcom; and many other relatives and friends. In accordance with her wishes, a private service for immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice (https://capitalcityhospice.com/donate/). Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
