Charlotte Pearl Hicks, of Jefferson, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord at sunset Sunday, March 20, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born Charlotte Pearl Cooper Jan. 30, 1938, to Levin and Lillian (Lerch) Cooper. She grew up in Knoxville, Maryland, and attended Brunswick High School. She married Gary Michael Hicks on Feb. 1, 1956, enjoying 66 years of marriage.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Herbert Cooper; and granddaughter, Sarah Ivy. She is survived by her husband, Gary; three children, Randy (Harriet), Harold (Betty) and Angela (Jim); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Charlotte had the gift of hospitality, and she opened her heart and home to family, friends and strangers, cooking and baking for everyone. Her legendary fudge, doughnuts and blackberry cobblers will be particularly missed. She kept her home and workplaces meticulously clean. Charlotte had the singing voice of an angel and loved using it at church and home. She made everyone feel special and loved.
Charlotte was a Sunday school teacher, a teacher’s aide and home visit aide for special needs children in public school. She worked alongside her husband during their years of dairy farming and managing Camp Tohiglo.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Chestnut Grove Bible Church, 3636 Chestnut Grove Road, Keedysville, MD 21756. The officiating pastor will be Steven Cook, assisted by Pastor Fred Horner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.