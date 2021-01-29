Ms. Cheryl Ruth Rauh, 76, of Taneytown, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Carroll Hospice in Westminster.
Born Dec. 24, 1944, in Baltimore, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred A. Cartier. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University with honors and worked in various scientific/management capacities in both private industry and the Federal Government. She enjoyed more than a decade of retirement during which she spent time her with family and dear doggy companion Tony.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy; son, David; sisters, Jacquie and Elaine; brother, Carl; several grandchildren; and many other relatives throughout the country.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to your local humane society.