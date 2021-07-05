Cheryl Waxman

Ms. Cheryl Ann Waxman, 63, of Frederick, passed away on June 30, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her father, Robert P. Jones; her children, James William Leedy, Jr. (Julia), James Francis Waxman, Jr., Raeshelle Lee Waxman (Aaron Sr.) and Devin Scott; sisters, Charlene Hawes (Roger) and Brenda Stephens; brothers, Randy P. Brown, Richard L. Brown, five grandchildren, Kylee, Aaron Jr., Kayden, Aaliyah, and Grayson; a special niece, Patricia Brown, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia A. Curry, her stepmother, Claudia Jones, and her brothers, Robert Brown, Wakeel Curry, and Mu-min Curry.
A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be announced at a later date.