Chester R. Pearce

Chester Ray Pearce, 87, of Taneytown, Maryland, entered into God’s eternal care Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
Chester was a graduate of Damascus High School, class of 1953. He often talked of working at his Uncle Roscoe’s Shell station in his early years, making 12 cents a week. He served 20 years in the United States Army, having been stationed in Korea twice, Germany, Alaska, Colorado, Texas, Virginia and Maryland, retiring in 1977 as a master sergeant E-8. He then worked for Taney Corporation in Taneytown, Maryland, for 20 years as a machinist. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Taneytown, Maryland, and the VFW, Harney, Maryland. He enjoyed coin collecting, reading and spending time with his family. Fondly known as “Ray,” “Dad” and “Pap,” he was loved and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Pearce is survived by his three children: daughter, Dana Wertz, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, sons, Doug Pearce, of Taneytown, Maryland, and Daryl Pearce and companion Sandy Crowe, of Taneytown, Maryland; siblings: sister, Ruby Bellison and husband Bob, of Damascus, Maryland, brothers, Roscoe Milton Pearce, of Damascus, Maryland, and Harry Alvin Pearce and wife June, of Mount Airy, Maryland; grandchildren: Chad Eyler, Maxwell Wertz, Nikolas Wertz, Alexander Wertz, Tyson Wertz, Felicia Pearce, Heather Pearce, Rachel Hahn and Robbie Bowers; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Hamilton Pearce in August 2013; and son-in-law, Andrew Wertz in April 2013.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. A mask or face covering is required while inside the building. Interment will follow at the Damascus Methodist Cemetery.
