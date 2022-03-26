Chief Emeritus George T. Hillard, 93, of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away March 20, 2022.
George served as fire chief at Montgomery County Station No. 14, Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department (UMCVFD), for 39 years, retiring as chief in 1998. He joined the fire department in 1953, inspired by a major fire that destroyed two buildings, heavily damaged his original plumbing shop, and threatened his home. George was an active member of the department for 69 years and was inducted into the Montgomery County Firefighter Hall of Fame in 1979. In 2001, an award in his name was implemented, recognizing his contributions and leadership to the citizens and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service (MCFRS). It was once written that he was “cited for outstanding service while transforming the fire rescue unit into one of the finest in Montgomery County and in all of Maryland.” George was the recipient of multiple awards from MCFRS, the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA), UMCVFD, Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association (MCVFRA), and the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.
As Montgomery County’s senior chief, George served on many committees over the years, contributing to various activities, too numerous to mention, often at a personal and financial sacrifice to his family, his business and himself. He was described as the “living definition” of a volunteer who made enormous contributions to Poolesville and the Upper Montgomery County region.
In addition to his fire service, George also served as a Poolesville Town Commissioner for 14 years between 1960 and the mid 70s, helping to implement the water treatment system. In 1948, George opened Poolesville Plumbing and Heating. As a Master Plumber and President of the corporation he worked alongside his wife Katheryn, daughter Kathy, grandsons Brian and Dan, son-in-law David, and his lifelong friend Allen. As a culmination and celebration of his accomplishments, George was honored locally as the 2014 Poolesville Day Grand Marshall.
George loved playing on the firehouse softball team — on the field since named in his honor. He enjoyed sharing a beer and conversation with friends at “the club” where he had a reserved seat. When he could get away to his house on the Eastern Shore, George loved fishing and crabbing with friends and family on his beloved boat, “Miss Katheryn.” He was an avid hunter and enjoyed many years of hunting with his sons-in-law. George and his wife Katheryn were well known for their annual Christmas Eve open house. He was a friend and mentor to many, and he always had an open door, an open mind, an open heart and fantastic stories to share.
In his retirement, George enjoyed time spent with his coffee club friends at McDonald’s, rotating nightly dinners with his daughters, and enjoying many adventures with granddaughter Isabella.
George is survived by five dedicated daughters- and sons-in-law, Katheryn “Kathy” and David Jeffers, of Poolesville Maryland, Diane and Robert Taylor of Poolesville, Maryland, Betty Lou and Greg Nichols, of Knoxville, Maryland, Patty Menke, of Barnesville, Maryland, and Elizabeth Hillard, of Poolesville, Maryland; 12 incredibly proud grandchildren, Rob Taylor, Meredith Menke (Dave Coker), Melissa Morrow, Crystal Kampf (Jason), Dan Taylor (Marissa), Jason Nichols (Aimee), Brian Jeffers (Beth), Craig Gaddis, Jaimee Hammerman (Jeremy), Samantha Drake (Richard), Jordan Domalik (Doug) and Isabella Lawbaugh; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jane Bryan, of Rockville, Maryland, James Burdette (Nina), of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Cliff Bower, of Dawsonville, Maryland.
George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Katheryn (Breeden); infant son, George David; parents, Paul Hillard and Margaret Burdette; stepfather, Lawrence Burdette; siblings, John Burdette Sr. and Evelyn Bower; son-in-law, Peter Menke; and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Bryan and Jack Shannon.
Special thanks to the Glass, Bodmer and Bliss families; and his firehouse family, John “Scoop” Thompson, Donna Mitchell and Allen Kitzmiller for their years of dedication, friendship, love and support of George and his family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 2, 2022, at Our Lady of the Presentation Church in Poolesville, Maryland, followed by an honorable firehouse procession to the UMCVFD in Beallsville, Maryland, with a sounding of the original UMCVFD siren before being George is laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery in Beallsville. After the burial, a celebration of life reception will be held at St. Mary’s Pavilion in Barnesville, MD. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to share memories and stories about George.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department’s Pavilion Project in honor of George T. Hillard — forever our hero, Daddy, Pawpaw, and Chief.