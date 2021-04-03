Chief Milton Frech Jr., of Emmitsburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 30, 2021. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Michele Frances Frech.
Born on Aug. 13, 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Milton E. Frech Sr. and Jean Elaine Stevens. Milton graduated from Andover High School, class of 1982. Following high school, he entered the United States Army serving overseas in Germany as a mechanic.
Milton started his law enforcement career with the Baltimore City Police Department, serving from 1987 until 1989. In 1989, he joined the Frederick Police Department and served there until 1993; in 1993 he joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, while working with FCSO we worked diligently as a detective in the narcotics unit. He also worked as a school resource officer. During this time, he graduated from Frederick Community College in 2003 with his associate degree in criminal justice. He retired from the FCSO in 2007 and started his career as the assistant chief of police for Brunswick. In 2009, he became the chief of police, and he was still on duty until his death. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a member the American Legion Post 121.
When not on duty, he enjoyed planning motorcycle trips. He loved to build and tinker with projects of all kinds and visiting flea markets. His beloved best friend and K9 companion was Brutus, who passed just a week prior to Milton.
Milton had a huge heart, and he would always be the first person to lend a helping hand or be there to support his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Michele and parents, he is survived by three children, Brandy Eyler and husband Cliff, Olivia Hale and husband, Mike and Milton “Boomer” Frech III; granddaughter, Mia Eyler; brother, Matt Frech and wife, Susan; sister, Kerry Benner and Kenny; his father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Audrey Cushing; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Wheeler and Liz Kinner and Jon; 10 nieces and nephews; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and all his brothers and sisters in blue.
Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The family will be present at various times throughout the afternoon.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to go to: Frederick County Humane Society at 550 Highland St., Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701, Biker Against Child Abuse, Chesapeake Region, P.O. Box 684, Centreville, MD 21617, or to The Frederick Optimus Club at PO Box 1398, Frederick, Maryland 21702
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com