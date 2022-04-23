Chris Fujii

The Rev. Christopher Alan Fujii, Esquire, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away April 21, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Rev. Penney Fujii, who passed in 2008.
Born July 31, 1949, in Reno, Nevada, Chris was the son of the late Oscar and Yoshi Fujii. He earned his bachelor’s degree in fashion from Lewis & Clark College, and his master’s degree in theology from San Francisco Theological Seminary. He received his Juris Doctor from Akron University School of Law. He was called to the ministry in the Presbyterian Church and served at the First Presbyterian Church of Concord, California; St. John’s Presbyterian in Reno, Nevada; Hartstown Presbyterian Church in Hartstown, Pennsylvania; Fifth Street Presbyterian Church in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cranesville, Pennsylvania; and North Shenango Presbyterian Church in Espyville, Pennsylvania.
Chris was also a chaplain for the Camping Association of North West Pennsylvania and for Hospice of Crawford County, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Christian Choir of the Lakes. He loved to travel and play piano, and he wrote and directed community theater with a spiritual theme. He organized community service projects and mission tours, and he also enjoyed origami and folded 1,000 paper cranes for special occasions. Chris cared deeply about friends and family, and personal relationships were of immense value to him.
Chris is survived by two children, Kelley Fujii Albee and husband Richard, of Walkersville, Maryland, and David Fujii and wife Kelly Blake Fujii, of Ridgecrest, California; siblings, Curt Fujii and wife Janice, Jill Houston and husband Robert, Jan Kelley and wife Susan, Ellen Fujii, and Larry Maley and wife Cindy; three grandchildren, Christopher, Ivan and Wolfe; and several nieces, cousins, friends and other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a local animal shelter or hospice organization.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time.