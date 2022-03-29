Christina Ceresini-Baker

Christina “Tina” Ceresini, age 49, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Tina was born Sept. 13, 1972, in Bethesda, Maryland.
She is survived by her father, Gerard (Gerry) Ceresini; her two daughters, Alexandra (Alex) Baker and Samantha (Sam) Baker; her sister, Jennifer (Jen) Ceresini Nuessle; her brother, Paul Jason (P.J.) Ceresini (wife, Lindsey); as well as her nieces and nephews, Mason (13), Joseph (Joey) (11), Kaedyn (9) and Kenady (9).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Ceresini.
Tina had a knack for crafting and was always looking for something to create. She was well known for her annual homemade Christmas ornaments and was always eager to hand them out to her beloved family members, as this ritual was favored by all. She also had a great love for music and could oftentimes be singing along to a number of Grateful Dead songs regardless of the occasion. Tina had a great laugh and a habit of finding humor in even the darkest of times, looking to put a smile on the faces of those around her. Tina found great pride in her children and had an enormous amount of love for her family. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Tina’s family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Tina’s Favorite Charity, for continuing support of MDS research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, which were so instrumental in the long-term care of her beloved mother, Susan, who died less than a year ago. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo, indicating that this gift is in memory of Tina, to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029, or make a gift online.