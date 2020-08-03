Christina Sheppard

Christina Lynn Sheppard, age 41, of Frederick, known to most of her family and friends as Chili, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born Sept. 19, 1978, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Linda Sue Riggles Brown of Frederick and the late James Granville Brown. She was the wife of Guy Wesley Sheppard, her husband of 23 years.
She is also survived by her children, Kala Marie Brown, Kristen Nicole Sheppard and Guy Wesley Sheppard Jr.; grandchildren, Nala Mae Sheppard and Realyn Skye Brown; grandmother, Helen Virginia Riggles; siblings, Richard, Joshua, James Melissa and Michael Brown; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Christina loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to concerts with her friends. She also loved to bowl in leagues and tournaments with her husband, Guy. Christina is one of a few women to bowl a perfect score 300 at Terrace Lanes in Frederick. And she was regarded as one of the best women bowlers of her time.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.
Memorial donations may be made to Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776.
