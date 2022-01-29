Christine Dehn

Mrs. Christine Clare Dehn, 81, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away with her family at her side on Jan. 26, 2022. Chris was the loving wife of the late Alder Karl Dehn Jr., who passed on July 26, 2018.
Born Nov. 23, 1940, in Silver Spring, Maryland, Chris was the daughter of the late George B. and Mary Margaret Mullin. Chris was a devoted Catholic, avid horse lover, and an amateur drag racer who loved the beach and her dogs.
Chris was a devout mother of three amazing daughters, Christina Dehn Krause, Karla Gibbons and Collyn Dehn Stitely; and three sons-in-law. In addition, Chris was a very proud, nurturing, and loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren with two great-grandchildren. Chris left an indelible mark on her close-knit family. In addition to her loving husband, Chris was preceded in death by two sisters.
A celebration of life for our matriarch will be held later. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society (fchs.org/mobile/site/donate.html).