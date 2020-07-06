Christine Langley Harris, 75, of Fredrick, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Ballenger Creek Nursing Home. Chris was born on Dec. 2, 1944, in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Bessie Robinson and Walter Langley. Following the unfortunate death of her mother at a young age Chris lived with her late aunt, Christina L. Roberts, whom she lovingly referred to as her “Momma.”
Chris graduated from St. John’s Liberty Institute in Fredrick Maryland in 1962. She later worked at Peter Pan Inn, Fredrick Memorial Hospital, Springfield Nursing Home and Saint John Rectory.
Chris was a devoted, loving mother and caretaker of others. Her presence was heartwarming, her laugh was contagious, and her smile alone could brighten anyone’s day. She touched the hearts of so many lives. She adored children, enjoyed cooking, and loved to play the lottery. She could have been known as the “Scratch Ticket Diva.” Chris always had an open door as well as an open kitchen for all.
Christine is survived by her sons Kevin Harris (Shannon), Christopher Harris (Lori) and David Chinn, her brothers John and Stanley Langley, her cousin/sister Dolores R. Poindexter (Charles Sr.), cousins Barbara Briscoe, Mary Carroll, Larry Nutter, sister-in-law Jackie Hariston, her former husband Hal Harris, nephews Charles Jr. (Sharon), Wendell, Darren (Kate) Poindexter, and other extended family. Predeceased by her aunts Ismay Wars, Agnus Langley, and Anita Nutter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Heart Association.
Condolences for the passing of Chris may be made on the www.KeeneyBasford.com website.