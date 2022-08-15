Christine Jenkins

Christine Irene Jenkins, 66, of Rocky Ridge, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. Born Oct. 28, 1955, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Jenkins and Mildred V. Flohr Nunemaker. She was the companion of Douglas Seiss for 25 years.

She was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Class of 1973. Before retiring, she worked for United Healthcare for over 10 years. She enjoyed camping; going on girls’ vacations yearly; going to Rocky Ridge Park to listen to music; and watching the Raiders. She loved her grandson, and greatly enjoyed being his “Nan.”