Christine Louise (Sis) Miller

Christine Louise Miller (Sis), 83, of Frederick, passed away peacefully to go be with the lord on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on April 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Sterling J. Wetzel Sr. and Mildred L. Bagent Wetzel.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, quilting, knitting, listening to classic country music and being around family and friends. Her greatest love was spending time with her husband, four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children; Donald E. Legg of Martinsburg, WV; daughter-in-law, Robin E. Legg (wife of Gene Jr.) of Frederick, MD; Jeffrey A. Legg and wife Genia of Rohrersville, MD; and Daryl A. Miller and wife Jenny of Emmitsburg, MD; her sister Darlene Boyer of Hagerstown MD; David B. Wetzel and wife Cathy of Frederick MD; Diane Pearson of Frederick MD and Debbie Scott of Frederick MD. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband Gene William Legg Sr. and her son Gene William Legg Jr., her siblings Sterling J Wetzel Jr., Betty L. Wetzel, Beverly J. Rodgers, Bernard L. Wetzel, Kenneth W. Wetzel Sr. and Richard F. Wetzel.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Frederick Health Hospital and the staff of Hospice of Frederick for all their loving care of our loved one.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Services will be private.
