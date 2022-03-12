Mr. Christopher Boone Sr., 69, lost his battle with cancer March 3, with loved ones by his side.
Chris was the son of the late Herbert and Geneva Boone.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Darlene; one brother; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and one great-grandson due May 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son; two sisters; one infant great-grandson; one stepdaughter; and one step-granddaughter.
Chris loved hunting, fishing and butchering with his buddies and family.
Chris dearly loved his family, as well as his beloved dog, Missy.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by all.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.