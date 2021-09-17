Christopher Covert

Christopher Ross Covert of Frederick died Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
He was born July 5, 1966, in Newport News, Virginia, the son of Harry M. Covert Jr. and Joan (Hilferty) Covert, both deceased. He was reared by his grandparents, the Rev. Harry M. Covert Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Goodson) Covert, both deceased.
He is survived by his brother, Alan S. Covert (Christine), of Jacksonville, Florida; his uncle, Norman M. Covert (Loretta), of Waddell, Arizona; aunt, Rachel Paquette (Thomas), of Southport, Maine; and numerous cousins and family relations. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry E. Covert.
He was an usher and active member of Victory Christian Center, Frederick.
He chose to donate his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for its medical research. Expressions of sympathy may include donations in his name to Victory Christian Center, 7722 Edgewood Church Road, Frederick, MD 21701, or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.