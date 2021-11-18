Christopher David Willard Freeman, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed from this life on Nov. 12, 2021. He was born in Coeburn, Virginia, on Oct. 9, 1960, to the late Willard Freeman and Bureda (Stallard) Freeman. He was a 1978 graduate of Coeburn High School and a 1982 graduate of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. After graduation, he moved to Maryland and began his career at Geico Insurance Company for 28 years. After retirement, he became a gentleman farmer of Touch The Earth Farm in Lexington Park, Maryland. He is survived by his loving partner of 21 years, Samuel Tierra; sisters, Patsy F. Robinson, Rebecca D. Marston (Bill), Linda M. Gillenwater, Nancy S. Pyle (Jake) and Melissa F. Delauter (Kevin). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be having a celebration of life to honor Chris on Sunday, May 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the Christopher Freeman Scholarship Fund, 1 College Ave., Wise, VA 24293.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.