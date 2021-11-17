Christopher Keepers

Christopher E. Keepers, 61, of Greencastle, PA went home to be with the Lord after a short illness, Sunday, November 14, 2021 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA. Born December 31, 1959 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. and Joan T. (Neiderer) Keepers.
He was a graduate of the Catoctin High School, Thurmont, MD. Christopher was employed as a mechanic for JLG, Industries, McCollennellsburg, PA. He was a member of the American Legion Post 373, Greencastle, PA.
Christopher is survived by two sisters, Susan Sanders of Greencastle and Holly Lovelace (Rob) of Hanover, PA; a brother, Timothy Keepers of Greencastle; two nephews, one niece; two grand-nephews and one grand-niece.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 N. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 celebrated by Rev. Bill Allegretto. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Emittsburg, MD.
The family will receive friends a half-hour prior to the Mass in the church Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 373, 254 S. Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225.
