Christopher Kremonas’ eagerness to experience all that life had to offer continued until the end, which occurred on May 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife and one true love, Jennifer Bowns Kremonas, as well as six children that adored him as much as he did them: Holly Brown, Zachary Kremonas, Bo Brown, Trevor Kremonas, Lily Claire Kremonas, and Taylor Kremonas.
Chris is the son of Mary Benner Kremonas and the late Joseph Nicholas Kremonas. Like his children, Chris grew up as a member of a tight-knit blended family that included his brothers, Nicholas Kremonas and Michael Swartz, and his sister Leisa Swartz. Chris’ extended family of in-laws included Star Kremonas, Anne Swartz, Jamie Davis, Tim and Patty Bowns, Gamble McCown, the late Scott Bowns, Carole Bowns and Hirschel Levine, and George and Judy Bowns. He loved them all, and they him.
His natural guilelessness and playfulness made Chris a favorite among his nieces and nephews: Christopher, Colleen, Carter, and Cassie Bowns; as well as Benjamin and Daniel Swartz. These were also traits that allowed Chris to enjoy a friendship circle remarkably wide and deep.
Chris worked in the flooring business his entire career, including as part of his own company. Later he would accept the position of President of Advantage Flooring in Hanover, Maryland, a position he held until he died.
He was taken too soon, but Chris lived a life that was both rich and full. It is only fitting, then, that a Celebration of his life will occur at a future date to be announced. A private family service will be held soon.
