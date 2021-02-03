Christopher Lee Mullins, age 58, of New Market, Maryland, passed away peacefully of heart complications on Jan. 25, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was a very caring and dedicated father to his son, Brandon Lee Mullins, and daughter-in-law, Katelyn Mullins, of Hagerstown, Maryland. Within the past year, he became a first-time grandfather to Isaiah Christopher Lee Mullins, who brought many smiles to his face. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Freddie Lee Mullins and Gloria Jean Mullins, of Thurmont, Maryland. In addition, he is survived by his sister whom he adored, Stephanie Lynn Killebrew; and his nephew, Tucker Myddelton Killebrew, of Frederick. He was preceded in death by nephew, Tyler Myddelton Killebrew.
Chris was born in Eden, North Carolina. His family later moved to Maryland, and he grew up in Boyds. He graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1980 and started a long career at Pleasants Construction that spanned from July 3, 1984, to Jan. 25, 2021 (36 Years). He was a very hard and tedious worker who was dedicated to things being done correctly. Chris had many hobbies. He learned to play pool at a very young age and was very good at it. He also loved hunting, riding his motorcycle and gardening. He always had a vegetable garden and a bevy of plants and flowers that he took much pride in. Through the years he gained many friends from childhood, work, playing pool at the Moose Lodge 371 in Frederick (among many other venues), hunting and motorcycle rides. Chris, an avid animal lover, also cared for two dogs who were always by his side and will deeply miss him, Eddie and Bitty.
The family would love for you to share your sympathy, condolences and stories about Chris on the Hilton Funeral Home of Barnesville, Maryland, website, www.hiltonfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and family will be invited to a celebration of life for Chris to be scheduled at a later date.