Christopher Scott Barber, age 52, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 21, 1970, in Frederick, he was the son of Darlene Elizabeth Lind, of Woodsboro, and the late Timothy Wayne Barber.
Scott was a graduate of West Potomac High School and the Strayer Business School, earning a certificate in information technologies. He worked in the IT field in Washington, D.C., and moved to the Frederick area in 1998, at which time he worked in mortgage processing.
Chris (as his friends and business colleagues called him) was an extremely talented artist and loved painting and drawing. He was the No. 1 fan of the Washington Capitals, and he enjoyed taking his daughter, Megan, to practices and games, accumulating numerous signed pieces of hockey equipment and memorabilia. He also loved Star Wars and his cat, Wiggles. His greatest happiness came from spending time with Megan.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Megan L. Barber and husband Nicholas Sipes, of Hagerstown; sister, Erin N. Barber-Least and husband Roger, of New Market; nephews, Ronin and Jettick; and his former spouse, Angela Barber and wife Allison Albinski.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Roy Lind; maternal grandmother, Catherine Rippeon; paternal grandparents, Patty and Jack Barber; beloved uncle, Danny Barber; and aunt, Doris Currier.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Saturday, March 5 from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., No. 200, Frederick, MD 21701.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.