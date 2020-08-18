Chrysta Gaffney

Chrysta Ashton Gaffney, 27, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. She was born on Feb. 17, 1993, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She graduated from Washington High School in 2012, and was recently employed at P&G.
Chrysta is survived by her two children: Robert Lane Renner III (Roscoe), and Payton Izetta Renner; she was the beautiful daughter of April Wyatt and Danny Wyatt, and Chris Sandman. She is also survived by her brother, Alex Sandman; sister, Liz Wyatt; brother, Tyler Wyatt; grandparents: David and Jenny Weatherholt; grandfather, Mark Sandman; Uncles: Eric Weatherholt, Bryant Sandman, and Matt Sandman; and Aunt, Kelli Farran; along with several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandy Sandman; great- grandparents: Jacob and Edith Weatherholt and Ralph and Betty Riggs.
Chrysta had a heart of gold and loved spending time with her children, they brought her the greatest joy. Chrysta was passionate about horses, she grew up taking riding lessons and enjoyed attending summer horse camps. She enjoyed having her nails done, especially in her favorite color, purple. She also enjoyed her purple camo 4-wheeler. Chrysta was always intrigued by the weather, she loved listening to her weather radio and taking pictures and videos of storms and the clouds. She also absolutely loved all things food and had a passion for movies and music.
Chrysta will be greatly missed by all of those that knew and loved her.
Memorial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation. 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, and MD 20785-2353 or online at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate.
Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com.