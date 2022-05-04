Cindy Ann Knott, 79, of Boyds, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home. Born Dec. 16, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Perry Shorb and Edith Shorb.
She enjoyed her home and relaxing.
Surviving are daughter, Debra Albright and husband J.R., of Union Bridge; grandchildren, Tiffany Richard and Travis Albright; great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Jacob and Natalie; great-great-grandchildren, Cerenity and Zarobi.
She was predeceased by three sisters and one brother.
There will be no services.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.