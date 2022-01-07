Claire Ann (Thomas) Ballard, 84, passed from this life Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland, surrounded by her children. She was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Vernon and Verena (Hesmar) Thomas. For 62 years, she was the beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Eugene Ballard Sr., who preceded her in death in July 2021.
Before moving to Walkersville in 1997, she resided in Baltimore, Maryland, where she graduated from Seton High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob, in 1959. She was a stay-at-home mom who eventually owned and operated an in-home day care, and she later worked for Sprint as a relay operator until retiring in 2002. She was most content spending time at home with her family, especially her husband. She enjoyed reading, cooking, decorating, craft shows, gardening and weekend trips. She was homebound, so she could no longer do some of these things. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she would do anything she could for her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bob, Claire was preceded in death by her two brothers, William Thomas and Kenneth Thomas. She is survived by her brother, John (Jack) Thomas (Cheryl); her two children, Bonnie Ballard, and Robert Ballard Jr.; and her four grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Samuel and Nicholas.
The family will receive friends from to 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville, Maryland. Father Peter Gevera will be the celebrant.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to: Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.