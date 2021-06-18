Claire Picarella

Claire H. Picarella, age 91, of New Midway, died peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital Monday, June 14, 2021. Born Oct. 29, 1929, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William and Melba Hemelt. She was the wife of Ralph A. Picarella Sr., who died in September 2016. They had been married 64 years.
Claire was a 1947 graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Libertytown, and a member of the Seniors Club in Walkersville. She was very devoted to her family, and loved telling jokes and making people smile. She enjoyed playing pinochle with close friends, Bob and Cathy Donk. Claire lived for the last year and a half at an assisted living home, where she would also share her countless jokes to bring a smile to her fellow residents.
Claire is survived by children, Terry Lewis of Jefferson, Ralph Picarella Jr. of Walkersville and Lynn Price of Middletown; 16 grandchildren, Brandon Burrow, Kiki Moore and husband Dale, Alec and Jayson Lewis, Michael Picarella, Jeremy Picarella, Lynda Harrison and Will, Dominic Picarella and Sara, Cathy Krajewski and husband Justin, Peter Lancaster and wife Ashley, Beth Doody and husband Mark, Emily Gambler and husband Cody, Erin Lancaster and husband Steve Goble, Jacob Price, Lucas Price and wife Mikayla; 28 great- grandchildren; brother, Burton Hemelt and wife Rose; sisters-in-law, Diane Hemelt, Joanne Kram, Louise Kram and husband Jack. She was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Picarella; brothers, Richard and William Hemelt; and sister, Anna Krausz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge (located on Route 75 North, one block north of Route 26), with Msgr. McLean Cummings as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Eldersburg.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Donations may be made in memory of Claire to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.