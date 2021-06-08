Clara Carty

Clara V. Carty, 88, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Glade Valley Nursing & Rehab in Walkersville. She was the wife of the late Joseph Henry Carty. Born on Oct. 7, 1932, in Keysville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ernest R. Ridge and Laura (Eckenrode) Ridge.
She is survived by a son, Dale J. Carty and wife Carole; granddaughters, Kathy J. Smith and husband Mark, Kelly Carty and Magan Miller and husband Chris; a grandson, Chris Carty; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Haden, Abigayle and Mason; brothers, Charles Ridge and Roy D. Ridge; and a sister, Pauline Edith Grimes.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Maryland. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be at Keysville Union Cemetery in Keysville.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705.
