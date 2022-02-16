Clara Grove

Clara Virginia Grove, 89, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Born April 4, 1932, in Lucketts, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late David Richard and Nellie Duanna (Harper) Cooper. Her parents passed away when she was very young, and she was raised by John and Lily Hope from the age of 7. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold William Grove.
Clara attended school in Burkittsville, Maryland, through the eighth grade. She was a homemaker and seamstress, and she would clean houses for extra income. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, canning, gardening, puzzles, word search books, hunting mushrooms, camping and fishing. Her favorite foods were fried chicken, fried mushrooms and steamed crabs. She was deemed a wonderful cook by her family and known for her macaroni salad and vegetable soup.
She is survived by four children, Judith Ann Ivins (husband, Stephen), Harold William Grove Jr. (wife, Charlotte), Dennis Lee Grove (wife, Sharon) and Teresa Lynn Beard (husband, Kevin); 10 grandchildren, Vance Bledsoe, Victor Bledsoe (wife, Renee), Adam Bledsoe (wife, Molly), Damon Grove (Kierstan), Fallon Crist (husband, Tyler), Chad Grove (wife, Ashley), Neal Grove (wife, Ashley), Daniel Moser (Angela), Andrew Moser (Amanda) and Dylan Beard (wife, Krystina); and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Edgar Cooper, Lloyd Franklin Cooper and Leroy Cooper. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. Pastor Eric Moser will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences are being accepted at minnichfh.com.