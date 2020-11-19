Clara Owens

Clara Florene Owens, 74, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, formerly of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Clara was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Montgomery County to the late Walter and Hilda Simms. She graduated from Damascus High School in 1965. She worked at guest services with the U.S. government for more than 35 years before retiring. Clara enjoyed traveling, going to church, work and spending time with her family, including her grandkids and her three great-grandsons.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Phillip Thomas Jr., wife Oneida and Michael Dotson Jr.; two grandchildren, Kavon Gray and Trayvon Hoy; three great-grandsons, Kamari, Karter and Ace; sister, June Delores Foster (Dee); brother, Thomas Simms, wife Elaine; sisters, Dorothy Simms and Linda Simms Dorsey; special friend, Guss Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends who she loved dearly.
Clara was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Owens, and first husband, Phillip Thomas Sr.; Bruce Simms and her sister, Carolyn Simms.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Panhandle, West Virginia, sister Linda and Karen “Nay-Nay” Carroll for their care and support during her final journey. Please go to garylrollinsfuneralhome.com for service details.