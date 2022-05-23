Clarabelle Brown

Ms. Clarabelle Virginia Brown, 93, of Sandy Spring and formerly of New Market, MD, passed away on May 21, 2022 at Oak Manor in Burtonsville.
Born September 18, 1928 in Frederick, MD, Clarabelle was the daughter of the late Charles Brown and the late Noble Thompson Davis, and stepdaughter of the late George C. Davis. Ms. Brown worked as a biolaboratory technician at the National Institutes of Health for over 30 years, and for Montgomery County Public Schools for another 20 years. She also had a love for photography, and studied photography at Frederick Community College.
Ms. Brown leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Wanda Perkins; two grandchildren, Angela and Dayvon Perkins; four great-grandchildren, Leianna, Kyire and Arianna Dixon, and Adaylan Perkins; a sister, Shirley Lucas; a nephew, Preston Benson; a niece, Javelin Benson; a great-niece Andrea Benson; and many cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her great-nephew, Anthony Benson.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Floral tributes are welcome.