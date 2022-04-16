Clare M. O'Donnell

Clare Marie O’Donnell, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Bowie, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Born July 6, 1928, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Ellen (Gallagher) Hanley. Clare was the beloved wife of the late Cornelius “Neil,” whom she married in 1955 and had been dating already for 11 years.
Clare graduated in 1946 from St. Gabriel’s High School. She would later attend and graduate from the Misericordia School of Nursing in New York in 1950. She would work as a nurse until her retirement.
Clare enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening and the study of history. She and her husband were active members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Clare was also a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).
She is survived by her children, James O’Donnell and wife Patti, Clare Mullee and husband Joe, Ann Utt and husband Derek, and Michael O’Donnell and partner Mark. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Mary O’Donnell, of Frederick; and her siblings, Mary McNelis, Rita Kosewicz, Francis Hanley, Anne Stackhouse, Daniel Hanley, Michael Hanley, Gertrude O’Donnell and Joan Cooney.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clare’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.