Clarence A. Ramsay, Jr., 85, of Glen Burnie, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Clarence was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Baltimore to the late Clarence Sr. and Helen Ramsay. He was also preceded in death by his former wives, Mary J. Ramsay and Mary A. Ramsay; and his son, Robert Ramsay. Clarence is survived by his children, Clarence Ramsay III, Jeffrey Ramsay, Rachel Ramsay, Susan Alger and Steven Ramsay; his grandchildren, Christina Ramsay, Mary Watkins, Pamela Ramsay, Thomas Ramsay, Justin Ramsay, Michael Ramsay, John Watkins and Collan Watkins; and his great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan and Evan Ramsay. Clarence worked as a plant manager for Maisel Brothers for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed working on small machinery and was very mechanical. He loved watching the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 Second Ave. SW (at Crain Highway) from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.