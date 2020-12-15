Clarence Calvin Burrier Jr., 87, of Oakland, Maryland, passed away peacefully from this life on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence.
Born on April 19, 1933, in Detour, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clarence Calvin Burrier Sr. and Edna Irene (Houck) Burrier.
He was the loving husband of Donna Burrier and the late Shirley Stine Burrier.
He retired from Thurmont Co-op, where he worked for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed working at Walmart in the Garden Center. When Clarence wasn’t working, he loved fishing, camping and his yearly trips to Florida. He also looked forward to the weekly Sunday visits with family.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Grabill; sisters-in-law, Helen Burrier, Sylvia Burrier and Joann Clem and husband, Frank; stepdaughter, Cathy King and husband, David; stepson, Scott Honeycutt. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Clifford, Norman, Paul and Sterling Burrier; sisters-in-law, Hazel Few and Anna Burrier; and brothers-in-law, William Grabill and Carroll Few.
A celebration of his life will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. Pastor Hays will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Garrett County in Oakland, Maryland, www.hospiceofgc.org
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.