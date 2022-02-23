Clarence Leroy Marker, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of 65 years to Mary (Hoffman) Marker.
Born Nov. 23, 1937 in Myersville, Maryland, he was the son of George R. and Pearl (Palmer) Marker. Clarence was the youngest of seven siblings: Ruth Wolfe, Pauline Haupt, Bob Marker, Edna Shafer, Daisy Travers and Jim Marker. He was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He worked as a plumber his whole career, working for Quinn Mechanical and retiring from Walter King Plumbing. He was valued for his work ethic and dedication to the trade.
Clarence was a lifetime NASCAR fan. He enjoyed working in his yard and growing his own vegetables, which he shared with others. In his retirement, he volunteered at many Wolfsville Ruritan Club events. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by his children, Crystal Crapster and husband John, Mark Marker and wife Kim, and Craig Marker and wife Jamie; his grandchildren, Aaron and Kyle Crapster, Tony Marker and wife Bethany, Misty Shafer and husband Gordon, Jennifer Bryant, Dustin Marker and wife Kyra, and Brittany Marker; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Marker; brother-in-law, Donald Hoffman (Connie); sister -in-law, Hilda Hoffman; brother-in-law, Vince Poplo (Michele); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 from the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be his grandson, Tony Marker.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donatetoday.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.